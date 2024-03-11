Aga Khan Academy retains Mombasa basketball crowns

The Aga Khan Academy boys’ and girls’ basketball teams utilised home advantage Sunday to successfully retain their titles during the Mombasa County Secondary Schools Term One Games.

In the boys’ category, the hosts had to come from behind after trailing 39-30 at half-time. Aga Khan rallied in the last two quarters and deservedly won 72-57.

Harry Tindyebwa of Aga Khan scored a game-high 40 points. In their semi-final match, Aga Khan edged Shimo la Tewa 51-23.

In the girls’ contest, Aga Khan Academy had an easy task dismissing their rivals Mama Ngina High School 71-13. The home team controlled the game, outscoring their opponents in all four quarters--15-1, 14-8, 21-2, and 21-2.

Aga Khan Academy coaches Eugene Auka (boys) and Micky Juma (girls) said they are focused on winning the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term One Games basketball titles.

Auka said they will go full throttle to dethrone holders Dr Aggrey Boys High School of Taita Taveta County.

"I’ve great faith that my boys will do better in the regional games," said Auka.

Juma said his girls are determined to end Kaya Tiwi High School's dominance in the sport. "I believe this time, we’ll be able to emerge as Coast Region champions,” said Juma.

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Coast region chairperson, Zuhura Hussein Omar said they have started preparations for the regional games to be held in Malindi later this month.

Meanwhile, Barani Secondary School of Malindi and St John’s Girls High of Kaloleni emerged as the winners of boys’ and girls’ basketball crowns during their Kilifi County Secondary Schools Term One Games.

St John’s also won the girls' hockey crown with St Georges Secondary taking the boys' trophy. Dungicha Secondary School retained their girls' handball crown with Jaribuni Secondary School winning the boys' crown.