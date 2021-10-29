All clear for Embu to host Kicosca Games

Martin Wambora

Embu Governor Martin Wambora (left) holds the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) ceremonial peace torch he received from the outgoing patron, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony (right) in Embu on September 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The much-awaited competition was earlier slated for October 3-10 but Embu Governor Martin Wambora asked for its postponement after the region recorded increased coronavirus cases.

The eighth edition of the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games that was postponed due to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country will now be held from November 14-21 in Embu County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.