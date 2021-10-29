All clear for Embu to host Kicosca Games

The eighth edition of the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games that was postponed due to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country will now be held from November 14-21 in Embu County.

The much-awaited competition was earlier slated for October 3-10 but Embu Governor Martin Wambora asked for its postponement after the region recorded increased coronavirus cases.

The championships were not held last year after the government suspended all sporting activities in a move aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Thursday, Kicosca Secretary-General Muraya Kabiri confirmed that the games will now go ahead with the national governing council having met all the requirements.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure we host the best games since the start of devolution. Safaricom has funded renovation works at Embu Stadium where final touches are being made,” he said.

Kabiri said all participants and game officials will be required to produce Covid-19 vaccination certificates before being allowed to take part in the event.

He tanked the government for allowing the event to take place saying 32 counties had confirmed their attendance. The event is estimated to attract more than 9,000 participants.

Teams in different disciplines from County Executives, the Senate, Ministries of Culture and Sports and Devolution and Local Authorities Pension Fund(LAPFUND) will square it out in 21 disciplines in various venues.

They will be fighting for tickets to the East Africa Local Authorities Cultural Association (EALASCA) Games. Kenya will host the annual regional event scheduled for December in Uasin Gishu county.

Among the venues where the games will be staged are Embu University, Kigari Teachers Training College, social hall and Embu Stadium. Indoor games will be held in hotels.

Among the disciplines are golf, handball, chess, scrabble, football, volleyball, basketball, netball, athletics and tug of war.

Other competitions in the weeklong championships include pool, darts, badminton, table tennis, cultural dance, choir and ajua.

The organising committee had earlier mulled plans to cut down their disciplines due to Covid-19 protocols.

Kericho governor Paul Chepkwony had handed over the Kicosca ceremonial chain and peace torch to the new patron Martin Wambora last month.

Kericho had hosted the seventh edition of the games in 2019 where perennial rivals Nairobi and Uasin Gishu retained the first and second positions, respectively.