Kicosca Games postponed due to Covid-19

Martin Wambora

Embu Governor Martin Wambora (left) holds the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) ceremonial peace torch he received from the outgoing patron, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony (right) in Embu on September 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • The stadium situated along the Embu-Nairobi road, 130 kilometres North of Nairobi, is currently unfit for competitive matches, with its pitch bare, and usually floods when it rains.
  • In 2020, it had temporarily been turned into a muguka market.

The 8th edition of the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games that was slated for next month in Embu has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

