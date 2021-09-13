Kicosca Games postponed due to Covid-19

The 8th edition of the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games that was slated for next month in Embu has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Embu County Governor Martin Wambora said a new date, preferably in December will be arrived at soon when he meets Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

The event, which was estimated to attract 9,000 participants, was to take place from October 3 to 10.

Teams will compete in football, handball, darts, volleyball, tug-of-war, athletics, netball, athletics, basketball, draught, ajua, scrabble, chess and cultural dances.

The one-week competition will also be used to select a team to the East Africa Local Authorities Cultural Association Games to be held in Uasin Gishu County in December.

“Because of the Covid-19 situation, it will not be possible to hold the event this month. I am being told that the best time is during a holiday, so it will be in December, but I will be comparing notes with Health CS when we meet,” said Wambora.

He spoke at Embu talent centre when he received the KICOSCA ceremonial chain and peace torch from the outgoing patron, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony.

He however admitted that it would be an uphill task to surpass the standards of the 2019 edition held at the Kericho Green Stadium, which has a tartan track and other modern facilities.

Wambora appealed to the national government to fulfil its pledge to help complete the stalled Embu Stadium, which was in poor state despite it being among the venues for the event.

The stadium situated along the Embu-Nairobi road, 130 kilometres North of Nairobi, is currently unfit for competitive matches, with its pitch bare, and usually floods when it rains.