Africa University Games: Makerere storm semis of men's football

Uganda's Makerere University on Wednesday thumped Kisii University 4-0 to advance to the semi-finals of the men's football during the ongoing 10th All-Africa University Games at Kenyatta University (KU).

The win was Makerere's second from three matches of Group B. They top the group with six points.

Isaac Kajubu, Orombi Noah, Oshaba Marvin and Ivan Ojung scored a goal a piece for the visitors.

Makerere University's Isaac Kajubu (left) vies for the ball with Kisii University goalkeeper Maxwell Otieno during their football match at the ongoing 10th All-Africa University Games at Kenyatta University (KU). Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

"It was a good match. I am happy we converted most out chances. It feels good to qualify for the semi-finals where we hope to register another win," said Makerere coach William Kasozi.

In their other group matches, Makerere beat Ghana's University for Development Studies 2-1 on Monday. Coach Kasozi's side lost 1-0 to University of Zambia in their second match of the competition held Tuesday.

Despite beating Kisii by a bigger margin, Kasozi said they are going to work on their attack to score more goals in the semi-finals. They will know their semi-finals opponents on Wednesday evening.

In women's football, Makerere University beat Nigeria's Nnamdi Azikiwe University 4-2. Zaina Namuleme scored a brace, while Dalphine Nalubowa and Nalubega Yudaya scored a goal a piece for the East Africans.

Uche Okolo and Chisom Chineme halved the score for the Nigerians.

"It has been a tough game and very tense. We have picked some injuries but we hope all the players will have recovered before our next game on Thursday," said Mekerere coach Fred Ndawula. On Tuesday, they opened their campaign with a 4-1 rout over KU.

On his side Nnmadi Azikiwe University coach Frankline Chazurike blamed his side's poor performance in the competition to having a thin squad.

"I only have 15 players. Only three on the bench so you can imagine how exhausted we are. Some are also nursing injuries," said Charuzike.

In the other women's football match, Guinea's University Centre of Kindia beat Egypt's American Univeristy of Cairo 3-0.

