Africa University Games: Ugandan Yeko wins 10,000m gold

Uganda's Dismas Yeko from Ndejje University was Wednesday crowned the men's 10,000m champion during the ongoing 10th All Africa University Games at the Kenyatta University in Nairobi.

Yeko ran a tactical race running from behind the pack in the initial stages, before surging forward and led all the way to the tape clocking 29:12.1.

Uganda's Dismas Yeko from Ndejje University on his way to victory in the men's 10,000m champion during the ongoing 10th All Africa University Games at the Kenyatta University in Nairobi on June 8, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kenyatta University's Emmanuel Ngeno settled for second place after clocking 30:27.8, while William Amponsah from University of Education, Winneba in Ghana was third in 31:20.9.

Yeko said the race was tough due to the weather, adding that he wanted to run a better time.

He said that training with the likes of Olympics champion Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo has helped improved his performances.

"I'm happy to have won the race and I started running from behind as a tactic and when there was no reaction, I decided to surge forward and no one reacted. Training for the race I had to juggle between exams and class work but I'm happy I did well," said Yeko.

Uganda's Dismas Yeko from Ndejje University celebrates after winning the men's 10,000m champion during the ongoing 10th All Africa University Games at the Kenyatta University in Nairobi on June 8, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"Kenyans are good and I had to work extra hard so that I can be on the podium and it worked well for me," he added.

Ng'eno was pleased with second place, despite the race not been his specialty.

"Coming in second in 10,000m has impressed me because that's not my specialty. I normally compete in 5,000m race which goes down tomorrow and this was just part of my training ahead of the main event," said Ng'eno, who is pursuing a Bachelors of Education degree.