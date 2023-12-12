Africa's best draught player Odhiambo wins Kenya Open title

Africa’s top seed Crispin “Goj” Odhiambo defended his Kenya Open National Draughts Championship title at the weekend.

The competition, played at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies in Nairobi, attracted 34 participants, including Barbados Grandmaster Jack Francis.

Odhiambo, a Grandmaster from Kibera Slums in Nairobi, won on 27 points after winning nine out of the 12 rounds he played.

He suffered just one loss against Kiema Muteti from Kitui in the first round of the tournament.

He then drew twice against Stephen Owino, a student at the University of Nairobi, and Hussein Kyundi from Kwale.

Russia Mwinyi finished second with 25 points, while Owino emerged third with 23 points.

“On the first day, I was lagging behind because I did not play very well. I got my groove back on the second day and it helped me win,” said the top seed, who has ruled the sport for over two decades.

“There is no secret to my success, I just practice hard with different players,” he added.

Since the tournament’s organisers used the Swiss System to pair the participants, Odhiambo and Francis did not face off in the competition.

Francis finished a disappointing 11th with 18 points.

Mutetei and Owino defeated the Barbados Grandmaster.