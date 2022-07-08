Adak singles out whereabouts in fight against doping

Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) has noted whereabouts requirement which is part of doping violations is still a big problem with athletes on the testing pool in the country.

This was revealed Friday by acting Adak CEO Sarah Shibutse during a seminar with sports journalists organised by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) in Diani, Kwale County.

Shibutse said that the media plays a critical role in making sure athletes get the right information.

She said that despite having knowledge on matters doping, many athletes are still reluctant to regularly update their whereabouts and end up being suspended for a minor offence that can be avoided.

“Media has always played a major role to make sure athletes understand the need to follow the simple rules of updating their whereabouts. The window period that an athlete gives is important and this is what the Doping Control Officer will follow all the time,” said Shibutse.

She also said that athletes fear Adak officials which should not be the case.

“Some of the athletes have a lot of fear and because they always interact with media personalities, we have to bring up to speed the media on the do’s and don’ts which will also help athletes when they get it from them,” she added.

Since August 2016 to June 2022, Adak has educated around 104, 425 athletes and are still targeting more to eradicate the menace.

Shibutse also revealed that each test costs $400 and that is why Adak selects few top athletes who are put in a pool of testing.

Athletes are tested thrice before major events which is a global requirement especially for those who will be competing in the Olympic Games and World Championships.

Athletics Integrity Unit has classified Kenya in Category 'A' which means it's a high-risk nation in terms of doping.

SJAK President Chris Mbaisi said that it's important for journalists to be taken through the various issues that Adak has been doing so that athletes can get the right information.

"We are the right people to work with Adak and make sure that we pass the right information to the athletes who usually come to us when they run into problems. We need to hold hands together and make sure that we pull Kenya out of Category A and we should not leave that to the Federation alone," said Mbaisi.