Acid test for rugby champs Butula, Lenana

Semi-final action takes centre stage on Friday on the penultimate day of the Brookside Secondary Schools Term One National Games at the Machakos School.

In rugby 15s, defending champions Butula Boys High School from Western Region will take on Kitondo High School from Eastern Region, while last year’s finalists All Saints Embu High School from Eastern Region battle returnees Lenana School from Nairobi Region.

In basketball, nine-time champions Laiser Hill Academy will cross paths with 2022 winners Dr Aggrey High School from Coast Region, as last year’s silver medalists, Dagoretti High School from Nairobi Region play surprise package Agoro Sare High School from Nyanza Region.

In the girls’ matches, reigning champions Butere Girls High School will renew their rivalry with four-time champions Kaya Tiwi High School in a repeat of last year’s final. The other last four clash will see former winners Buru Buru Girls Secondary School face newbies Nasokol Girls High School from West Pokot County.

A repeat of last year’s boys handball final will also be witnessed on Friday as holders Hospital Hill High School (Nairobi) look to get the better of Eastern’s Mbooni Boys Secondary School.

Former winners St Luke’s Kimilili Boys High School battle Saniak Boys High School from Rift Valley Region in the second semi-final. In girls’ matches, former winners Moi Girls Kamusinga Secondary School take on newcomers St Albert Ulanda Girls Secondary School, as Mirundiko High School face Kwanthanze Girls Secondary School.

Sheldon Adaka of Hospital Hill High School vies with Abdi Hafit of Sabunley High School during their match at Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association National Term One Games at Machakos School on April 11, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

In hockey, girls’ champions Nyamira Girls High School take on M-Pesa Academy as Tigoi Girls battle St Joseph's Girls High School, Kitale.

In boys’ matches, reigning champions Musingu Boys High School take on St Charles Lwanga Secondary School as St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale face Nairobi School.

Butula coach Shimenga Livondo said his charges will need to improve in some areas ahead of their tie against Kitondo.

“We had to dig deep to win our final match but made a lot of mistakes in ball-handling, our moves were slow and the players could not run properly due to the condition of the pitch. However, I promise our fans the title come Saturday,” a bullish Shimenga said on Thursday after their 12-9 win over All Saints in their final pool “A” match.

Kitondo coach Dennis Chikamai said Butula are favourites, but promised to make it difficult for the holders.

“Reaching the semi-final is an achievement and shows how far the team has grown. It will be a learning curve against Butula and we promised to give them a tough match. Last year, our sevens team went all the way to the East African level and that has inspired the 15s team,” said Chikamai.

Dagoretti High School's Telema Mogi (right) vies with Imran Omar (centre) of Sabulney High School during Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association National Term One Games at Machakos School on April 09, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

In the second semi, Lenana coach Nick Abok believes they have surpassed expectations by making into the last four on their return to the national stage after almost 17 years. Abok is pleased with his team’s fighting spirit after losing their opening match.

“We have grown with each match and I am pleased that we are picking vital lessons as we move. All Saints have been here before but we have a fighting chance and will stick to our basics,” said Abok.

All Saints coach Benson Mwenda is also wary of a ‘tricky’ Lenana side.

“Lenana have shown that they deserve to be here and they have what it takes to win the title, but we also have ambition to win the title after last year’s loss to Butula,” said Mwenda.

Friday semi-final fixtures

Basketball

Boys

Laiser Hill v Dr Aggrey, Dagoretti v Agoro Sare

Girls

Buru Buru v Nasokol, Butere v Kaya Tiwi

Hockey

Girls

Nyamira v M-Pesa Academy, St Joseph’s v Tigoi

Boys

Musingu v St Charles Lwanga, St Anthony’s v Nairobi School

Handball

Boys

Kimilili v Saniak, Hospital Hill v Mbooni

Girls

Kamusinga v Ulanda, Mirundiko v Kwanthanze

Rugby 15s