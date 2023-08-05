Ababu gives thumbs up to Kipchoge Keino Stadium

Uasin Gishu County is set to host the Devolution Conference in Eldoret from August 15 to 19 and organisers have lined up some sporting activities on the opening day at Kipchoge Keino Stadium.

The stadium has been under construction for the last 10 years and both the national government and the county government are working around the clock to ensure it will be ready for use during the Devolution Conference.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba toured the facility on Friday evening and was impressed by the ongoing construction works ahead of the Devolution Conference.

“The stadium has been named after a legend, a revered name, the highest you can go in terms of legendary and it has to be constructed in a picture that reflects the legend. So far the contractors have done a good job and they need to increase their working pace because we have nine days left.

“Once we finish devolution, work will continue and we want to make it to international standards as one way of giving back to what athletes have done globally which is our dream as a ministry,” said Namwamba.

Football pitch at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Uasin Gishu County as at August 04, 2023. Photo credit: Bernard Rotich | Nation Media Group

According to Namwamba, there are some few works to be done on the tartan track, pavilion and changing rooms to make it ready for the national event.

“If the contractor moves with the speed he is working on, then we shall be able to use the facility because this is the first time the conference is incorporating sports and the region being a sporting county, we just want to complete it.

“We left the pitch looking like a cattle track but now it looks like a field that can be used by footballers and other field events to be held in the facility after the last tour,” said Namwamba.

Terraces under construction at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Uasin Gishu County as at August 04, 2023. Photo credit: Bernard Rotich | Nation Media Group

Nation Sport visited the facility on Saturday and found Shiv Construction Company has deployed around 150 workers on site and seven earth movers. They have managed to finish ground work including fixing all the rooms with tiles and paint, doors, windows and electrical wiring.

Quality grass has also been planted on the football pitch where a match will be played to curtain-raise the Devolution Conference.

Uasin Gishu County County Executive Committee member for Sports Lucy Njoroge said that Governor Jonathan Bii has been keenly following up the progress of the stadium.

"We are very happy that the Ministry (of Sports) through Sports Kenya has officers stationed at the facility to keep the process running," said Njoroge.