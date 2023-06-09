Ababu drops Radull, Churchill, Azziad from Talanta Hela team ahead of launch

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and The Arts Ababu Namwamba has revoked the establishment of the Talanta Hela Council and Technical Committees.

In a Gazette Notice on Wednesday, Namwamba revoked the Gazette Notice No. 1649 of 2023 that created the Talanta Hela Council and two technical committees of the programme - Sports and Creatives.

The launch of the Talenta Hela Programme is set for Friday at State House, Nairobi.

This comes about three weeks after Justice Lawrence Mugambi of the High Court suspended the programme until a case filed by Charles Mugane is heard and determined. Mugane cited legal and constitutional flaw in the case he filed under certificate of urgency.

The CS had appointment the Talanta Hela Council and the two Technical committees to help with the implementation of the programme whose agenda is to identify, recruit, nurture and monetise talents in both sports and creative sectors.

Denis Itumbi, Jane Chepkemei and Charles Gacheru were among members of the council that was headed by Namwamba.

Media Personality Carol Radull was appointed the chairperson of the Sports Technical Committee.

The committee members included former Harambee Stars players Sammy Sholei andl Boniface Ambani and former World javelin gold medallist Julius Yego among others.

Daniel “Churchill” Ndambuki was the chairperson of the Creative Technical Committee.

Members of the creatives committee were artiste Akinyi Odongo, Jimmi Gathu, Catherine Kamau, Esther Akoth (Akothee), Kizito Makhande, Azziad Nasenya, Rosemary Wahu Kagwi, Awadhi Salim, Awadhi, Douglas Kipkirui Langat, and Susan Ekasiba.

Namwamba had on May 26 told Nation Sport that they would continue with the launch of the programme since the High Court only quashed the appointment of members of its two technical committees – Sports and Creatives.

He said President William Ruto would launch the progrmme on June 2 at statehouse. That, however, did not take place.

Talanta Hela is expected to begin with football tournaments this year with other sports following in the subsequent years.