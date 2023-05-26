President Ruto to launch Talanta Hela programme next week

President William Ruto will on Friday next week launch the Talanta Hela programme, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has said.

Speaking Friday morning at Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi, Namwamba said the launch of the Talanta Hela programme will coincide with the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally at State House in Nairobi.

In deciding to proceed with the Talanta Hela launch, Namwamba said the High Court last Monday only quashed the appointment of members of its two technical committees – Sports and Creatives.

“On June 2, the President (William Ruto) is launching Talanta Hela officially. Once the President has unveiled Talanta Hela, it is going to be part of pretty much everything we do,” said Namwamba.

“The court said they have issues with the way the committee was appointed. It did not say there is a problem with the Talanta Hela program, so it will continue as the issues about the committee are sorted out.”

Talanta Hela is an initiative by the government to monetise talents in sports and the creative industry.

The government says the project is in line with its bottom-up economic transformation agenda and is expected to begin with football this year with other sports following in the subsequent years.

In sports, upcoming athletes will be required to send to a digital central site, videos capturing them in action to be reviewed by a qualified team, upon which those who impress will be invited to join a physical training at one of the academies.

To help in its implementation, CS Namwamba had through a February 10, 2023 Special Kenya Gazette Notice No 1640 (Vol.CXXV-No32) established the Talanta Hela Council and its technical committees.

Denis Itumbi, Jane Chepkemei and Charles Gacheru are among members of the council that is headed by Namwamba.

Media Personality Carol Radull was appointed the chairperson of the Sports Technical Committee. Its members include former Harambee Stars international Sammy Sholei, ex-international Boniface Ambani and former World Athletics Championship javelin gold medalists Julius Yego.