Renovation of Kipchoge Keino Stadium drags on six years later

The unfinished Kipchoge Keino Stadium has become an eyesore in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The government started renovating the stadium, located in athletics-rich Eldoret town, in 2017 a year after it hosted the Kenyan athletics trials for the 2016 Olympic Games. The stadium was filled to capacity for the trials.

The eastern wing at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on April 13, 2022.



Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

North Rift region where Eldoret is located is known for producing world-class athletes but lack of good training facilities has affected the steady supply of talented runners particularly because in Kipchoge Keino Stadium, athletes from the region saw a stadium with an artificial turf that they would have used for proper training. But that is not the case.

Long distance athletes typically run on roads, but they need artificial turf in the stadium for speed sessions which is an essential part of their preparation for races.

World record holders in the marathon, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei, both hail from the North Rift region which, ironically, has no single working stadium. Kipchoge has been travelling to Eldoret which is about 25 kilometres from his home training camp at Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet to use the Kipchoge Keino Stadium which has been under renovation since 2017.

One of the wings constructed by Golbo Construction Company Limited at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County which is still under construction on April 13, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

On the other hand, Kosgei has to travel for about 80km to access the Lorna Kiplagat Sports Academy to pay to use the private facility.

Athletes from the North Rift region have made their own arrangements for training to perform well and fly Kenya’s flag internationally.

A visit to the stadium leaves one with a sense of optimism that one day, the athletes will have a facility for training but that optimism suddenly dissipates upon further inspection.

The speed of renovation is painstakingly slow amid complaints of delay in disbursement of funds for the project.

Shiv Construction Company had been awarded the tender to work on the VIP pavilion on the third floor of the main stand but the contractor is still stuck on the first floor. When Nation Sport visited the site, nothing seemed to be going. A few workers spend some hours inside the stadium before calling it a day.

Efforts to talk to the contractor hit a brick wall. We learnt that the workers had been warned not to talk to the media.

The Ministry of Sports had set aside Sh653,590,545 for the whole project.

Golbo Consruction Company, which is the second contractor working on the project, has done up to 80 percent of its share of the work, but renovation has stagnated because the government has not paid the contractor Sh60 million.

One of the two water tanks at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County which is under construction on April 13, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

More than Sh100 million is required to finish the remaining part of the project that Golbo Construction Company is working on.

The company had been awarded a tender to construct the southern and northern wings of the stadium, and to finish work on offices and changing rooms located on the eastern wing. To his credit, the contractor has done most of the work and what is left is mostly painting.

An official who requested for anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media said work the whole project could have been finalised and the project handed over to the government had funds been availed in good time.

The source said the contractor has used and exhausted his money and the project has stalled.

“Had funds for this project been sent promptly, we would have finished the work long time ago and handed it over to the government but we are stuck because the contractor can’t continue with the remaining work. We are now entering the rainy season and leaving the stadium in such a manner will derail everything,” the source said.

The electricity control room, water tank, and changing rooms are some of the areas where work is complete. Sheds are yet to be erected on the terraces.

Golbo Construction Company is also yet to start work on the parking area as per the original plan.

The Uasin Gishu County government had promised to donate Sh100 million for construction of the parking area but it remains to be seen if the promise will be honoured.