Uhuru officially commissions Ulinzi Sports Complex

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday told Kenyans to borrow a leaf from the military and complete their tasks once they have been entrusted by the public to deliver on their promises.

In a comment aimed at county governments that are yet to complete a number of projects that were commissioned years ago across the country, Uhuru cited the newly built hospital by the Kenya Defence Forces in Kabete, the new port in Kisumu and other tasks that the armed forces have completed within a short time.

A bird eye's view of the Ulinzi Sports Complex at Lang'ata Barracks in Nairobi on April 13, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The head of state was speaking after officially commissioning the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata, Nairobi Wednesday evening.

Also present during the event were Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, his Sports counterpart Amina Mohamed, Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces General Robert Kariuki Kibochi among other dignitaries.

Before his arrival, ecstatic soldiers and civilians thronged the 7,500-seater.

The famous Maroon Commandoes band entertained guests who arrived long before the President arrived at the venue. Their renditions of Naenda Safari, Christina, Sofia among others had the attendees on their feet.

The complex will now be home to all Military teams, including Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Ulinzi Stars.

1/3 His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at Lang'ata Garrison in Nairobi City County to preside over the official opening of the new Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Ulinzi Sports Complex. @EugeneLWamalwa | @kdfinfo pic.twitter.com/FoIQBPuktp — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) April 13, 2022

Ulinzi Stars got a taste of their new home during the ceremony, where they played out to a 0-0 draw with Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker FC.

Uhuru symbolically opened the stadium after kicking the ball before kick-off to signal it was officially ready for use.

