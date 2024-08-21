Kenyan teams eye three football semi-final spots in Uganda

Kenyan football sides Musingu Boys High School, Highway Secondary School and St Joseph’s High School kept alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games

With Kenya chasing the elusive football title that has eluded the country for years, the Kenyan trio have no room for error at the championships as they face stiff competition from Ugandan opposition.

Kenya last won the football title in 2016 through Barding Boys High School. The other Kenyan side to have lifted the title was St Anthony’s Boys’ High School, Kitale during the inaugural edition in 2002.

On Wednesday, Highway and Musingu recorded crucial wins in their respective preliminary matches to stay on course for the last four.

Maiden appearance

In Pool “A”, Kenyan champions Highway beat Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa Secondary School at the Amus College. Highway playmaker Humphrey Aroko fired his side ahead in the 37th minute.

Highway, who finished second on their maiden appearance at the 2022 edition in Arusha, doubled their lead in the 54th minute through Peter Mutua’s bullet header to secure their first three points.

Highway, who lost to holders St Mary’s Kitende of Uganda in their opening game on Monday, face compatriots St Joseph’s tomorrow in another must-win duel for both sides.

Highway captain Miguel Osotsi has rallied his teammates to stay focused and ensure they give their all in their remaining matches.

“It was important for us to win against the Tanzanians after losing the first match. We worked on our mistakes and our title hunt is back on track and we believe we can make it,” said Osotsi.

Beldine Odemba

Highway are without their tactician Beldine Odemba, who is in Ethiopia with Kenya Police Bullets, for the CAF Women’s Champions League Cecafa qualifiers.

St Joseph’s, popularly known as “Jobo”, are on two points after two draws. They battled to a 0-0 with home side Bukedea Comprehensive School yesterday, having also fired blanks against Benjamin Mkapa on Tuesday.

In Pool “B”, Musingu also secured their first win after a 4-0 win over Kalangala Secondary School of Tanzania in their second group game.

A brace from Polestine Okoth and further goals from Valentine Isalambo and Elvis Ochieng gave coach Brenden Mwinamo’s charges the points.

Musingu, who drew 2-2 with Amus College on Monday, face Rwanda’ s APE- Rugunga tomorrow in their third match.

Musingu coach Mwinamo remains optimistic of his side’s title chances.

“Today we were more ruthless and buried the chances we got. We were also compact at the back and that will come in handy because there are tougher assignments ahead,” Mwinamo said on Wednesday.

In girls’ football matches, St Joseph’s High School recorded their first win of the competition after a 2-0 win over Tanzanite Secondary School in Pool “A”.

Striker Abigael Walubengu grabbed a brace for the Kenyan girls. They now have four points” after drawing with compatriots Nyakach Girls in their first match, before losing 1-0 to holders Kawempe Muslim on Tuesday.