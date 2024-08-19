Kenyan teams register mixed results in Uganda

Kenyan sides will be looking for better fortunes today after recording mixed results on the second day of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) games at different venues in Mbale and Bukedea districts in eastern Uganda.

Yesterday, Kenyan football teams recorded mixed results at Bukedea Comprehensive School. National champions Butere Girls High School started their campaign on a high after a 2-0 win over Amus College of Uganda in their pool “B” opener,

Kenya Under-17 women’s striker Joy Angela Valencia was the team star with a brace to put the Red Commandos in control of the group. They were quickly off the blocks as they went ahead in the eighth minute as Valencia rose highest to head home a corner.

Butere were awarded a penalty at the half-hour mark as Valencia was brought down by the Amus goalkeeper. However, Merciline Sakwa saw her spot kick saved and Butere took their slim lead to the break.

Amus’ attacks were thwarted by the impressive Vidah Okeyo, who stood tall in defence to ensure her side kept a clean sheet.

Valencia made sure of the points late in the second half after completing a sweeping move to send her bench to ecstasy. Butere, who failed to go past the preliminary stage last year, will face Rwanda’s GS Remera in their second match today.

Butere coach Howard Shikanga is confident they can improve last year’s performance.

“It is always nice to start with a win because it gives us the platform for a good tournament and builds confidence in the squad,” he said after the match yesterday.

“We have a better squad this year which has the experience to go all the way and challenge for the title,” he added.

In Pool A, Kenyan sides Nyakach Girls High School and St Joseph’s Girls High School, Kitale battled to a barren draw.

In the boys’ matches, Kenyan champions Highway Secondary School began their campaign on the wrong footing after losing 2-0 to record champions St Mary’s Kitende of Uganda. Goals from Dennis Kisiriko and Santos Agok gave the home side the win in the pool “A” encounter.

In hockey, girls’ champions Nyamira Girls Secondary School got their title defence on the wrong footing after they lost 2-0 to compatriots St Joseph’s Kitale at the Mbale College of Hygiene grounds.

A brace from Audrey Grener handed St Joseph’s the perfect start in the competition which is being played in round robin format. In boys’ matches, Kenyan champions Musingu Boys High School battled to a 1-1 draw with Uganda’s Ntare School. Musingu took the lead in the first quarter as Cliance Shami sounded the boards from a short corner. However, Ian Baguma restored parity in the second quarter.

In volleyball, the girls reigning champions Kwanthanze Secondary School also sent out a warning shot with a good start. Kwanthanze saw off their Rwandese opponents St Aloys 25-13,25-18 and 25-12. Kesogon showed no respect for their hosts Bukedea Comprehensive School humiliating them 25-9, 25-9, and 25-15.

It was a bad day in the office for Kenyan boys as defending champions Friends Boys High School Namwela and Hospital Hill lost their respective matches.









Feasssa Games fixtures, Tuesday, August 20

Football

Boys: St Joseph’s v Benjamin Mkapa Sec (Tanzania)

Girls: GS Remera- Rukoma (Rwanda) v Butere

Kawempe Muslim (Uganda) v St Joseph’s Tanzanite Sec (Tanzania) v Nyakach

Volleyball

Boys: Cheptil v Kiaguthu

Hospital Hill v Namwela

Girls: Bukedea Comprehensive (Uganda) v Soweto)

Nabisunsa (Uganda) v Kesogon

Kwanthanze v Lugulu

Basketball

Boys: Juhudi SS (Tanzania) v Dr Aggrey

Agoro Sare v ITS Gasogi (Uganda)