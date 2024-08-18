Highway vs Kitende boys’ football match pick of today’s action

Kenyan schools will be looking for good starts in the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports (Feasssa) Games at different venues in Mbale and Bukedea districts today.

The games where officially opened yesterday by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni who said sports will unify the region.

“The East African integration is more than just sports, it’s fundamentally about securing our livelihoods,” he said.

Museveni is the first president to open the annual championships that began in 2012 in Kenya.

The pick of the day’s action will be in football where Kenyan champions Highway Secondary School rekindle their rivalry with 14-time record winners St Mary’s Secondary School, Kitende in their Pool ‘’A’’ opening match.

It will be the second meeting between the two sides after the Kenyan champions won 1-0 during the semi-finals of the 2022 edition in Arusha, Tanzania.

Highway went on to lose 2-0 to another Ugandan school, Kibuli Secondary School in the final.

Highway captain Miguel Osostsi has warned his teammates to brace for a “wounded” Kitende.

“They are playing at home and will be gunning for revenge. We have a proper squad that can now take on the Ugandan sides and I am confident we can go all the way this time,’’ the skipper said yesterday. Highway will be without their head coach, Beldine Odemba, who is away with Kenya Police Bullets in Ethiopia for the CAF Champions League Cecafa qualifiers.

However, they will have Kenya Under-18 player Humphrey Aroko, who was voted Most Valuable Player at the National Term Two Games as Highway won their maiden title.

In Pool “B”, Kenya’s silver medallists, Musingu Boys’ High School take on hosts Amus College.

Musingu coach Brenden Mwinamo believes they can motivate themselves from the disappointment of missing out on the national title, to clinch regional glory.

“Teams at this level are top-notch and we just want to make a perfect start so that we can get the confidence in the next matches,” he said. In the girls’ contest, Nyakach Girls High School and St Joseph's Girls’ High School, Kitale will lock horns in an all-Kenyan Group “A” tie, while national champions Butere Girls High School battle Amus College in Group “B”.

At the Mbale Rugby Club, Kenyan rugby 15s holders, All Saints Embu High School begin their title hunt against defending champions Uganda's St Mary's Kisubi, as Lenana School play Ugandan outfit Namilyango College in Group “A”.

Last year's silver medallists Butula Boys High School tackle Kings College Buddo of Uganda in Group “B”.

Volleyball will be played at Mbale Cricket grounds with holders Namwela Secondary School (boys) and Kwanthanze Secondary School (girls) seeking to retain their crowns.

Namwela face Uganda’s Bukedea Comprehensive School in their Group “A” opening match. Hospital Hill face home side Hilton High Secondary School in the same group.

Cheptil High School, the 2022 champions battle Uganda’s Namugongo Secondary School in Group “B,” which also has Kenya’s Kiaguthu Secondary School, who play Tanzania’s Tabora Boys Secondary School.

In the girls’category, champions Kwanthanze, who are seeking an eighth title, renew their rivalry with Rwanda’s GS St Aloys in Group A.

Kwanthanze coach Justin Kigwari is relishing another crown. In Group B, last year’s losing finalists Kesogon Mixed Secondary School battle Bukedea Comprehensive School.

The other two Kenyan sides -- Soweto Academy and Lugulu Girls High School have a rest day today. Hockey matches will be staged at Mbale School of Hygiene grounds.

Last year’s silver medalists, Musingu Boys High School play Uganda’s Ntare School in their Group A opener, as bronze medallists St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale face holder Kakungulu Memorial in another pool match.

In girls’ matches, champions Nyamira Girls High School open their title defence against rivals St Joseph’s Girls High School, Kitale in a Kenyan- affair.