Ontere takes over as Sammy Mulinge dumps KPA for APR

Former Kenyan International James Ontere will be in charge of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's volleyball team for the remaining part of the season.

This follows the exit of long-serving head coach Sammy Mulinge, who has rejoined Rwanda Patriotic Army of Rwanda.

Ontere, who was the assistant coach, will now guide KPA who are eyeing one of the remaining Kenya Volleyball Federation men's National League play-offs slot alongside Equity Bank.

Ontere was on touchline as KPA on Thursday routed Kenya Prisons 3-1 to win the Inaugural Paul Bitok International Volleyball Tournament at the Nyayo National Stadium Nairobi.

KPA team manager Joel Kosgei said Ontere will guide the team in the remaining three league matches to the end of the regular season.

"Mulinge moved to Rwanda two weeks ago and we wish him well. Ontere is the coach now and he brings rich experience to the team having played in Japan(Oita Miyosh) and the national team before. As the management, we are committed to giving him the much needed support to achieve the team's objectives," said Kosgei.

KPA have a date with Rift Valley Prisons on Friday before battling neighbours Mombasa Prisons on Saturday. They will complete their busy schedule with a tie against defending champions General Service Unit on Sunday.

Mulinge, who is also the national beach coach, returned to the Rwandan side after his last stint in 2019.

Elie Mutabazi, who has been with the club for four seasons and led the Rwandan side to the league title in 2020, was sacked last month.

In his 10-year stay in Rwanda, Mulinge guided APR to five league titles and a remarkable sixth-place finish in Africa Club Championships in 2014.