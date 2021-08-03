Olympics: Poland offers visa to Belarus athlete being 'forced back home'

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

This file photo taken on July 30, 2021 shows Belarus' Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (left) and Spain's Maria Isabel Perez competing in the women's 100m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Poland has granted a humanitarian visa to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian Olympic athlete who claimed her team tried to force her to leave Japan, Poland's deputy foreign minister said on August 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A virtual unknown until the weekend, the 24-year-old finds herself at the centre of a major scandal after criticising the Belarusian athletics federation for entering her into a relay race in Tokyo without giving her notice.

Tokyo, Japan

