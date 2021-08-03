Hellen Syombua bows out of Tokyo Olympics, Botswana great Montsho retires

Hellen Syombua

An overview shows (from L) Kenya's Hellen Syombua, Canada's Natassha Mcdonald, Mexico's Paola Moran, Ireland's Phil Healy, Jamaica's Stephanie McPherson and Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek as they the women's 400m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Antonin Thuillier | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jamaica's Stephenie Ann McPherson won the heat in 50.89 with Natalie Kaczmarek (51.06) and Paola Moran (51.18) finishing second and third respectively to secure the automatic qualification slots to the semi-finals.
  • Syombua was aiming to become the first Kenyan woman to get into the semi-finals of the Olympics Games in the 400m.

In Tokyo

