Olympics opening ceremony composer quits over past bullying

Olympic rings

This aerial photo shows the Olympic rings on the Odaiba waterfront in Tokyo, as the city prepares to host the 2020 Olympic Games, on July 19, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Behrouz Mehri | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The scandal is only the latest personnel headache for organisers, who have already weathered the resignation of their former boss Mori, who stepped down in February after claiming women speak too much in meetings.
  • The creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies, Hiroshi Sasaki, also opted to resign in March after suggesting a plus-size female comedian appear as a pig.

Tokyo

