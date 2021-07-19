Sponsor Toyota says no TV ads during Tokyo Olympics

Japan National Stadium

This aerial view taken on July 19, 2021 shows the Japan National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo.
 

Photo credit: Yuki Iwamura | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said he was not aware of the reports about the Toyota adverts, but insisted sponsors remained supportive.
  • "I know those partners and sponsors must have been struggling to support Tokyo 2020," he told reporters on Monday.
  • "Of course, considering the public sentiment... there must be a decision by each company in terms of how they should be able to disseminate, how they should be able to convey their messages to the public audiences."

Tokyo

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. It's Kenya v Uganda in 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier

  2. Hamilton racially abused on social media over British GP win

  3. PRIME Four things we learned from the FKF-PL

  4. Sponsor Toyota says no TV ads during Tokyo Olympics

  5. Czech volleyball player tests positive in Olympic Village

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.