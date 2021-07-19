Czech volleyball player tests positive in Olympic Village

A Czech Republic flag and signage is displayed at the Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo on July 15, 2021, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games which begins on July 23.
 

Photo credit: Philip Fong | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Perusic's case appears to be the fourth in the Olympic Village after the infections of two South African footballers and a video analyst were revealed on Sunday.
  • The Olympic Village, a complex of apartments and dining areas in Tokyo, will house 6,700 athletes and officials at its peak when the delayed 2020 Games finally get underway.

