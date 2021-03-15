Off-form Ahly, Zamalek desperate for African victories

Simba's Luis Miquissone celebrates his goal against champions Al Ahly in their Caf Champions League Group A match in Dar es Salaam on Febraury 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Simba SC

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ahly are away to V Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a team who held them 2-2 in Cairo, while Zamalek seek revenge at home to Esperance of Tunisia for a 3-1 loss when they clashed nine days ago.
  • Here, AFP Sport previews matchday 4 with Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco defending the only 100 percent group records among the 16 participants.

Johannesburg

