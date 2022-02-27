National team players shine in Mombasa beach volleyball leg

National team players Gaudencia Makokha, Brackcidise Agala, Ibrahim Oduori and James Mwaniki are the winners of the women and men’s third leg of the National Beach Volleyball Tour that ended Sunday at the New Big Tree beach in Mombasa County.

Olympians Makokha and Agala defeated Phoscah Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya 2-1(21-18, 17-21, 15-10), while Oduori and Mwaniki overwhelmed the General Service Unit duo of Cornelius Kiplagat and Nicholas Lagat 2-1(21-16, 18-21,16-14) in the finals.

The quartet denounced Kenya Pipeline pair of Naomi Too and Veronica Adhiambo and TrailBlazers duo of Juliard Mbappe and David Neeke, who had won the second leg that was staged in Makueni County last December.

On their way to the final, Makokha and Agala defeated newbies Noel Murambi and Daisy Jepkorir 2-0(21-18,21-8), while the duo of Wavinya and Kasisi won against Too and Adhiambo 2-1(25-23,21-17,16-14).

The experienced duo of Oduori and Mwaniki reigned supreme against Neeke and Mbappe 2-0(21-15,25-9), as Kiplagat and Lagat saw off Muliro and Allan 2-0(21-19,21-19) in the men’s semifinals.

In the women’s third play offs, it was a Kenya Pipeline affair as the pair of Too and Adhiambo easily dispatched Murambi and Jepkorir 2-0(21-15,21-9).