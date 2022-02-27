National team players shine in Mombasa beach volleyball leg

Brackcidise Agala

Kenya Prisons player Brackcidise Agala stretches for the ball during the third Leg of the Kenya beach Tour at the New Big Tree in Mombasa county on February 27, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the women’s third play offs, it was a Kenya Pipeline affair as the pair of Too and Adhiambo easily dispatched Murambi and Jepkorir 2-0(21-15,21-9).
  • Beach volleyball chairman Moses Mbuthia thanked Deep Heat for sponsoring the event and the players who attended, saying the sport can only get better.

National team players Gaudencia Makokha, Brackcidise Agala, Ibrahim Oduori and James Mwaniki are the winners of the women and men’s third leg of the National Beach Volleyball Tour that ended Sunday at the New Big Tree beach in Mombasa County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.