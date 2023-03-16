Youngsters look to ruffle old feathers at Equator Rally

The Africa Rally Championship Equator Rally this weekend will be a battle between the junior FIA drivers and the rest.

It may mark a shift of balance of power as well as the inevitable generational change.

Jeremiah Wahome, McRae Kimathi and Hamza Anwar have “washed their hands” to dine with the kings on the high table and will feel taking on the established order will not be a mismatch any more.

Carefully selected in 2021, the trio passed through the learning curve in that year’s edition of the ARC Equator Rally before taking the national championship by storm. They have never looked back since.

They all drive the same make, same specifications Ford Fiesta Rally 3 cars, and have been making a name for themselves.

Wahome became the first black African driver to win a Kenya National Rally Championship event since Patrick Njiru’s victory in Shell Centenary Rally 24 years ago, during Machakos Rally last month.

It is in this rally that the best of the juniors came out with McRae finishing a close second.