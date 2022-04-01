Chip off old block, Rio Smith, firmly on runway ready for take-off

He was legally allowed to drive on public roads just last year.

But Rio Smith, 19, is a teen in a hurry to reach the apex, but in the most traditional way - by starting from the bottom.

Rio, son of Don Smith, Kenya’s former continental champion and owner of budget airline Fly540, is doing things in a modest way.

He took part in his first rally in last year’s Equator Rally winning the F2 class.

This is his second rally ever, having honed his career in autocross as a “Bambino”, or the Under-15 category.

Rio is competing in the Equator Rally in a Ford Fiesta F2 category, the only two-wheel-drive car after Leonardo Varese in a Toyota Vitz, in the main ARC event.

His aim is a class victory which will put him in better stead to proceed to Europe to compete in the European Championship.

“We are in talks with Ford M-Sport to do the European Championship in the F2 class this year,” said Smith, an alumnus of Kenton College and Hillcrest School.

“They want me to continue with F2, and gradually climb through the ranks,” said Smith, adding that he is just another Kenyan trying his luck in a sport he loves.

Jeremy Wahome navigated by Victor Okundi racing on a Ford Fiesta during ARC Equator Rally Kenya qualifying stage at Loldia on April 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“We will soon know the programme. But first hope to see you in the finish on Sunday,” added the youngster who is being navigated by the experienced Riyaz Ismael.

“My transition from autocross to rallying wasn’t that bad, but it is quite difficult getting used to having a navigator, and having to keep a high pace over a long period of time. However, it is more fun!

“The sections are quite nice from what I have seen today, we hope the dust keeps down.

“Besides that, we had some issues with the car at shakedown today but it is all resolved. We are ready for tomorrow.”

Another top gun in the mix is Hamza Anwar.

He will compete in an ex-Carl Tundo Mitsubishi Evo 10.

“After the recce, I would say all stages pose a different challenge, especially the Kedong stage. Without the rain it’s quite torturous with a lot of dust.

“We have to pay respects to the Sleeping Warrior. If we get too feisty with him, he can for sure deliver some nightmares to us. Other stages are quite fine.”

Ian Duncan navigated by Tej Sehmi racing on a Nissan 240 RS during ARC Equator Rally Kenya qualifying stage at Loldia on April 1, 2022.



Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Veteran Ian Duncan in a classic Nissan 240RS may not be the fastest but certainly not the slowest

“We are driving a Nissan 240 RS, quite an old technology compared to these other machines,” he said.

“However, it runs very good sometimes and for sure we will not be the quickest nor the slowest but we will definitely have fun in it.

“Shakedown was good, a bit rough and dusty by the time we were doing it but all in all it was okay.”

The Equator Rally which has attracted a small entry of 19 will by no means slow or minus high octane action going by the results and driving skills witnessed at the Shakedown Stage which was drenched by heavy rain immediately after the last car left Ndulele Conservancy.

Karan Patel was quickest in Friday afternoon’s Equator Rally Kenya qualifying stage as drivers savoured their first opportunity to sample the classic WRC Safari Rally roads at blistering pace in Loldia.

Karan later chose to start third on the road behind sweeper Jasmeet Chana and Junior WRC driver McRae Kimathi.

Zambian Leroy Gomes and his wife Urshlla came home third but chose to start fifth behind the event’s speedsters.

Friday’s Loldia stage, which is representative of the energy-sapping Kenyan terrain, saw top crews run Free Practice twice before heading to the qualifying stage.