Gomes to start first at Equator Rally
Zambia’s Leroy Gomes will be flagged off first in the Equator Rally set to take off Saturday morning from the KWS centre in Naivasha.
Karan Patel, Kenya’s top driver, will start from number two in the list of 19 cars that will be flagged off Saturday morning.
Four crews have pulled out of the event for unexplained reasons.
They are Issa Amwari/Job Njiru (Mitsubishi Evolution 10), Edward Maina/Anthony Gichohi (Subaru Impreza), Zameer Verjee/Zahir Shah (Subaru Impreza) and Evans Kavisi/Absolom Aswani (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10).
The start list:
1. Leroy Gomes/Urshlla Gomes (Ford Fiesta)
2. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta)
3. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution)
4. Ammanraj Rai/Gurdeep Panesar (Skoda Fabia)
5: Giancarlo Davite/Sylvia Vindevogel (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)
6. Aakif Virani/Azhar Bhatti (Skoda Fabia)
7. Paras Pandya/Falgun Bhojak (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)
8. McRae Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni (Ford Fiesta)
9. Jeremy Wahome/Victor Okundi (Ford Fiesta)
10. Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)
11. Izhar Mirza/Kavit Dave (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)
12. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)
13. Maxine Wahome/TBA (Subaru Impreza)
14. Rio Smith/Riyaz Ismail (Ford Fiesta)
15. Steve Mwangi/Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza)
16. Raaji Bharij/Jasneil Ghataure (Ford Escort MK1)
17. Ian Duncan/Tej Sehmi (Nissan 240RS)
18. Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza)
19. Leo Varese/Kigondu Kareithi (Toyota Auris)
