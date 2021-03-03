Visiting FIA, WRC officials intensify Safari Rally inspection

With three more rallies to go before the World Rally Championship arrives at the Safari Rally round, organisers of the Kenyan competition are full throttle in their preparations for the June 24 to 27 spectacle with high-level technical visits continuing Wednesday.

Officials from the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the World Rally Championships (WRC) commercial arm, WRC Promoter, Wednesday visited the Oserian, Chui and Kedong stages in the company of Safari organisers led by Clerk of the Course Gurvir Bhabra, Anwar Sidi (Media Safety), Anthony Gatei (Service Park Manager) and Harry Sagoo (Chief Controller).

Portugal’s Joao Passos from the FIA arrived on Tuesday night to join WRC Promoter official Iain Campbell of Great Britain on Wednesay’s round of inspection during which they also tested the radio communications facilities in the sections.

“We had one team doing the radio check with another looking at making small changes towards the end of one stage to basically avoid crews cutting corners,” Bhabra explained after the day’s rounds Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, the team will tackle the Soysambu, Sleeping Warrior and Elementaita stages.

Bhabra said the radio communications checks went well and that the WRC Safari Rally organisers were waiting for the final recommendations from the FIA and WRC Promoter teams to make necessary adjustments.

WRC Safari Rally Media Safety official Anwar Sidi fixes navigational gadgets on his car during an inspection of the rally route in Naivasha on March 3, 2021. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

“So far the rains haven’t affected the route and we are waiting for the long rains in April to see what needs to be changed. We are also waiting for feedback from today’s visit to see what needs to be improved on the radio communications side,” he added.

WRC Safari Rally Event Director Jim Kahumbura joined the team in Naivasha Wednesday evening with another team of the rally’s CEO Phineas Kimathi and top government officials, including the new Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, Zack Kinuthia, expected in Naivasha Thursday on a familiarisation visit.

International Automobile Federation’s Joao Passos (left) along with WRC Promoter’s Iain Campbell and WRC Safari Rally Service Park manager Anthony Gatei during an inspection of the WRC Safari Rally’s Service Park at the scenic Kenya Wildlife Service Training School in Naivasha on March 3, 2021. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

Officials from the WRC Safari Rally communications department have also been in Naivasha for the last three days mapping out logistics for accredited media.

On Wednesday, the FIA and WRC Promoter officials also inspected the rally’s service area, scrutineering venue, locations for the media room, media zone and rally office at the Kenya Wildlife Training Institute which will be the rally’s nerve centre.

They also sampled the proposed location for the WRC TV crew, medical facility, stewards’ area, FIA Delegate rooms besides assessing the WiFi plans, water and electricity provisions, helicopter areas, refuel area, team access, public access and Presidential access areas.

The 10-day exercise that continues into the end of next week will also inspect operations at the secretariat, study the procurement process and also have a look at the Safari’s Supplementary Regulations, Safety Plan, Road Book and Recce Road Book along with the Covid-19 protocols put in place by the organisers.

After last week’s Arctic Rally in Finland, the World Rally Championship moves to Croatia (April 22-25), Portugal (May 20-23) and Italy (June 3-6) before arriving in Kenya for the June 24-27 Safari Rally.