Visiting FIA, WRC officials intensify Safari Rally inspection

International Automobile Federation official Joao Passos goes through route notes during an inspection of the WRC Safari Rally route in Naivasha on March 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori  &  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • After last week’s Arctic Rally in Finland, the World Rally Championship moves to Croatia (April 22-25), Portugal (May 20-23) and Italy (June 3-6) before arriving in Kenya for the June 24-27 Safari Rally.
  • The Safari is making a comeback to the global circuit after 19 years out in the cold.

With three more rallies to go before the World Rally Championship arrives at the Safari Rally round, organisers of the Kenyan competition are full throttle in their preparations for the June 24 to 27 spectacle with high-level technical visits continuing Wednesday.

