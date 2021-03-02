Top drivers eye Safari as officials on inspection visit

Left to right: UK Motorsport’s Dom Saunders, WRC Promoter official Iain Campbell, WRC Safari Rally Chief Controller Harry Sagoo and WRC Safari Rally Clerk of the Course Gurvir Bhabra during a planning meeting in Naivasha on March 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, Kimathi also sent a message of condolences to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed following the death of her brother Esmael Mohammed Jibril.
  • Jibril, a prominent Nairobi businessman, died on Monday while receiving treatment in India.
  • Jibril’s body is expected Wednesday ahead of his burial the same day.
  • CS Amina is also a member of the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council and is key to the WRC Safari Rally’s preparations.

At least nine drivers from three factory teams are a confirmed entry for the 2021 World Championship (WRC) Safari Rally that will run from June 24 to 27 in Nairobi and Naivasha, well ahead the official opening of entries for the Kenyan classic on May 11.

