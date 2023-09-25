Touch of elegance at premier motor show

The spirited contest for the grand title of the quintessential Africa Concours d’Elegance underscores the intensity of the work, time and attention to detail that competitors put in to present their superbly finished machines.

And the impressed crowd of car enthusiasts turned up in stunning outfits that matched the elegance of the event held at the Ngong Racecourse.

Former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of East Africa Community and Regional Development Kevit Desai straddled the judges’ course in his 1968 Jaguar 420 to emerge the overall car winner.

He stunned the zealously cheering crowd which turned up for the biggest motor pageant in Kenya.

Veteran participant Gayling May came in close tow with his meticulously spruced up 1976 Alfa Romeo Sprint, while Vitafoam’s 1966 MGB came third.

This is the 51st edition of the annual event organised by the Alfa Romeo Club Owners of Kenya.

In the motorcycles category, Dominique Antoine rode off with the trophy atop his 1925 Triumph 550 SD, the oldest bike in the Concours with 183 points after fending off a spirited challenge from Russell Hughes with his Ducati 65T only one point behind. Russell rode about 140 kilometres from Njoro in Nakuru County to take part in the event.

David Odhuno’s 1989 Yamaha Super Tenere came in third place with 173 points.

The award for the most elegant looking car at the Concours went to first time entrant John Milia Ntoipo with his gleaming 1974 Daimler Sovereign, a clear favourite of the spectators, while Emmanuel Lari Odero’s 2002 Honda VTX 1800C was the judges choice for the most elegant motorcycle.

The Pearl Bikers Association from Uganda, added a glamorous twist to the event with their attention-grabbing machines that roared past the cheering crowd of admiring spectators. Gianfranco Masetto’s 2018 BMW R1200 GSA led the pearly pack of seven entrants and he proudly took home the Pete Maas Memorial Trophy for the best bike from Uganda.

Leslie Carvell, a regular car competitor from Uganda won second place in her class after driving her 1976 Volkswagen Beetle from Jinja to the Nairobi Racecourse to participate in the event. Mercedes Benz enthusiast Patrick Mweheire who had entered four cars from Uganda won a prize for his 1959 Mercedes Benz W180 (Ponton) and the 1970 Mercedes Benz 250D.

Among the rare vehicles paraded at this year’s Concours was the 1990 Lancia Delta Intergrale rally car of Tanzania enthusiast Naavraj Singh Hans and Dominique Antoine’s 1976 Bultaco Sherpa T250.