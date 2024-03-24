Top rally drivers enjoy Masai Mara ahead of Safari Rally

Rally drivers Thierry Neuville, Elfyn Evans, Nicholas Ciamin and Gregoire Munster were at the weekend thrilled after going on a game drive in Masai Mara.

The quartet and their navigators are in the country for the 2024 World Rally Championship Safari Rally that will be held from March 28 to 31 in Nairobi and Naivasha. Over 40 cars have entered the third round of the 2024 WRC.

From flying to Masai Mara in a light aircraft, going on a game drive in a 4x4 open-side safari jeep and to taking a ride over the game reserve in a hot-air balloon, the drivers described the experience as most exciting and breathtaking experience.

Belgian Neuville said that after seeing pictures taken last year of the Mara by his navigator Martijn Wydaeghe, he always longed for a similar experience.

Seeing lions and elephants, he said, was what he yearned for the most.

But what an experience it was for the 35-year-old driver and his navigator to ride over the Mara in a hot-air balloon on Sunday morning!

“I do not know if there is anything you can compare to it (hot-air balloon ride). Very quiet and relaxed. No noise at all while the rally is all the opposite,” remarked an elated Neuville, adding that it is something he would like to do again.

After two rounds, the Hyundai i20 Rally1 Hybrid car driver and his navigator Wydaeghe are the leaders heading into the Safari Rally. They won the season-opening Monte Carlo in France in January and finished fourth in Rally Sweden in February.

Rally drivers Elfyn Evans ( in a cap on the left), Thierry Neuville ( behind Evans), Gregoire Munster (right), Nicholas Ciamini (behind on the left) and his navigator Yannick Roche inside a 4X4 open-side safari jeep at Masai Mara on March 24, 2024. The drivers are in Kenya for the 2024 World Rally Championship Safari Rally from March 28 to 31 in Naivasha.



Photo credit: Pool

Neuville said that unlike the other rounds of the WRC, Safari Rally is adventurous, thus unique and they are looking forward to this year’s edition. Being a rainy season, he anticipates a tougher challenge this year.

“It is a very beautiful landscape, it is just so different to what we are used to seeing back in Europe. I think it is an enjoyable experience. It is definitely a thing you have to do once in your lifetime and I’m lucky to be here today,” said Neuville.

“Coming here to Kenya much earlier in the season, we are looking forward to it (Safari Rally). It is a rainy season so it is probably going to be a different challenge than what we have seen in the previous years but it is always exciting to be here, it is some kind of adventure and much different than all the other races.”

He leads two other car teams from Hyundai Motorsports. They will be looking for their first victory in Kenya after more than two decades. Briton Evans, who has been to Kenya several times said it was the first time he was out on a game drive.

“Amazing!” stated the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid car driver after spotting a lion relaxing on the lush green savannah. Just like Neuville, he had longed for that moment.

“It is quite a nice experience, especially riding in an air balloon for the first time. And what a beautiful landscape!” said Evans who is navigated by Scott Martin.

They emerged second in the Sweden rally.

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa helps rally driver Gregoire Munster to wear a hat at Masai Mara on March 23, 2024. The driver is in Kenya for the 2024 World Rally Championship Safari Rally from March 28 to 31 in Nairobi and Naivasha. Photo credit: Pool

For Munster of Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid, the trip got interesting immediately he boarded the 14-seater plane at Wilson Airport in Nairobi for Masai Mara.

“We had the chance to fly in a small plane. It is quite an experience to get the chance to do that so it was really enjoyable. It was quite an experience seeing the Masai dancing and welcoming us,” said Munster.

“Never did that (hot-air balloon ride). At the beginning I was a bit scared because I do not like heights and we were quite high in the sky but after you get used to it, you can just enjoy.”

“It was impressive (going close to the animals). I want to do it again. If I share that experience with friends and family, it will be a nice one.”

French Ciamini of Hyundai i20N said: ”The landscape is quite different, quite shocked at the moment but very nice. I have seen many footage on TV (about Masai Mara) but for sure it is always different in reality. It is always interesting to discover something new.”

After the two-day game in Mara the drivers will fly to Naivasha to finalise preparations for the Safari Rally.