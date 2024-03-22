Ababu: We’re ready for Safari Rally

The government has assured Kenyans of a successful World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally set for March 28-31 in Nairobi and Naivasha.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said the showpiece will be held as scheduled and urged rally enthusiasts to prepare for a unique Easter experience.

"I want to assure the people of Kenya that we cherish the Safari Rally. For 19 years the Safari was in the wilderness of the WRC and we are not prepared to lose it. We are ticking all the boxes and promise to uphold the legacy of the Safari as the toughest in the world," said Namwamba Thursday during a press conference on traffic and safety plans ahead of this year's competition at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

"President William Ruto will flag off the first car on Thursda and as a country, we are immensely proud. I want to thank the promoters and FIA for the successful negotiations we have had in returning the rally to the Easter period," said Namwamba.

The Safari has returned to its traditional Easter weekend for the first time since the 1996 edition.

"We are here to conduct a comprehensive reconnaissance. We have met security officials and are not leaving anything to chance. We assure our guests that we are on and they are welcomed to Kenya," said Namwamba, who also toured the Kasarani Super Stage which will officially kick off the 367km rally next Thursday after the ceremonial start outside KICC.

Unlike previous editions, the flag-off will this time start with Kenyan drivers in the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) category to give them international TV exposure, said the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) President Maina Muturi.

Traffic Commandant Mary Omari said they have rolled out a comprehensive traffic flow master plan to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles on all roads leading to Naivasha.

From Saturday, traffic police officers will be deployed in the Nairobi-Nakuru-Longonot-Mai Mahiu roads until April 1.

Motorists travelling to western Kenya from central from next week have been advised to branch off after the Thika town interchange all the way to the Flyover from where they will branch to Engineer, Ol Kalou and emerge in Nakuru through Ndondori and Lanet.

The security and safety docket will be handled by Deputy Inspector General of Police Stephen Etyan in collaboration with officers from the Diplomatic Police, Rapid Deployment Unit, NYS, Administration, and regular police.

WRC Safari Rally CEO Charles Gacheru said Kenya has met its Promoter Event Agreement obligations with the WRC Promoter, which is the commercial and media rights holder of the World Rally Championship and FIA.