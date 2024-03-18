Sheghu leads women’s charge at iconic Safari Rally

In the adrenaline-fueled world of motorsports, one Kenyan woman is determined to break barriers and leave an indelible mark.

The Director of Communications at the Ministry of Sports, Pauline Sheghu, is a trailblazer whose journey from a simple love for cars to becoming a prominent figure in the male-dominated sport is nothing short of inspiring.

And as she prepares for this month’s World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally, she shared her journey with Nation Sport, highlighting the pivotal moments and challenges that have shaped her path. Inspired by her late father’s belief in a driver’s prowess over gender, she embarked on a quest to pursue her passion for motorsports.

“My father instilled in me the belief that it’s the driver, not the gender, that truly matters to the cars,” she reminisced, adding that her late father became the driving force behind her journey in the world of auto racing.

Sheghu will be leading this year’s women’s team in the WRC Safari Rally for the second year running.

“My experiences as a rally driver have been intertwined with my role as a communication expert, news anchor, and mentor, bringing together my passion for racing and my professional expertise in the field of journalism and communication,” she remarked.

A defining moment in her rally career came in 2011 when she emerged as the sole female driver to conquer the Kenya National Rally Championship, a personal milestone and empowering boost.

Reflecting on challenges

Fast forward to 2023, and Sheghu found herself backed by the government sponsorship for the WRC Safari Rally, further solidifying her position in the sport. Reflecting on the challenges she has faced, she highlights the lack of funding and support for female drivers.

“The high cost of acquiring a good racing car, approximately Sh25 million, has been a major obstacle that hinders female participation in the sport,” she said. Rally cars are customised to endure high speeds, challenging terrains and keep the drivers and their navigators safe. Without adequate sponsorship, most drivers cannot afford to take part in the competitions.”

However, her advocacy efforts bore fruit as she successfully secured government sponsorship for female drivers in the 2023 WRC Safari Rally, opening doors for aspiring women in motorsport.

“My greatest achievement is not only completing the whole course in the Kenya National Rally Championship, but also securing government support for female drivers,” she said.

Mentorship, she believes, has played a crucial role in her journey, pointing to people like Orie Rogo Manduli and her late father as sources of guidance and inspiration. Committed to paying it forward, she mentors aspiring female drivers, helping them navigate the challenges of the male-dominated field.

Sheghu is excited about the upcoming WRC Safari Rally (March 28-31), and has lined up programmes to prepare the female team that will be taking part in the largest such event in Africa.

Her goals include continuing to break barriers, inspiring young women, and making a lasting impact in motorsport.

“I am dedicated to driving initiatives that celebrate the achievements of female drivers and advocate for more support and opportunities for them."