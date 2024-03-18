Karan eyes more points in race for African title 

Africa champion Karan Patel is among 19 drivers who have been confirmed in the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) category of the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

According to a list released by the organisers Monday, Patel navigated by Tauseef Khan, will join 20 top professional drivers from the rest of the world for the March 28 to 31 third round of the World Rally Championship.

Patel (Skoda Fabia R5), former Safari Rally champion Carl Tundo (Ford Fiesta Rally 2), national champion Jasmeet Chana (Skoda Fabia R5), Aakif Virani (Skoda Fabia R5) and Samman Vohra (Skoda Fabia R5) will score points in the WRC as well as in the Kenya National Rally Championship categories of the Safari.

They will be joined by Jeremiah Wahome and Hamza Anwar, who have been competing in the Rally Star Programme in identical Ford Fiesta Rally 3 cars and who are also eligible to score points in the Rally 3 category.

The rest will score points in the KNRC category of the Safari after being given the privilege of sharing the platform with top professionals. It is, however, refreshing to note that the four women who balanced gender last year have once again come out to challenge the men in the KNRC.

They are led by journalist and Communication Director in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Pauline Sheghu, who will be navigated by experienced Linet Ayuko in a Subaru Impreza N10.

Teenage sensation Tinashe Gatimu has teamed up with her mother Caroline Gatimu in another Subaru Impreza.

Jennifer Malik and Margaret Sungai (Subaru Impreza) alongside Lisa Christofferson and Michelle Chao complete the women’s line-up that will be donning the Talanta Hela livery sponsored by the sports ministry.

Full WRC Safari Rally entry list

Kenya National Rally Championship

1:Karan Patel/ Tauseef Khan, Skoda Fabia R5

2:Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop, Ford Fiesta Rally 2

3:Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana, Ford Fiesta Rally 2

4:Aakif Virani/ Zahir Shah, Skoda Fabia R5

5:Samman Vohra/Alfir Khan, Skoda Fabia R5

6:Issa Awari/Nsubuga Musa, Mitsubishi EVO 10

7:Jeremiah Wahome/Victor Okundi, Ford Fiesta Rally 3

8:Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din, Ford Fiesta Rally 3

9:Yasin Nasser/Ali Katumba, Ford Fiesta Rally 2

10:Nikil Sachania/Deep Patel, Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 10

11:Josiah Kariuki/John Ngugi, Subaru Impreza

12:Edward Maina/Anthony Gichohi, Subaru Impreza,

13:Minesh Rathod/Gordon Noble, Mitsubishi EVO10

14:Andrew Muiruri/Edward Njoroge, Mitsubishi EVO 10

15:Ishmael Azeli/John Kadivane, Subaru Impreza

16:Tinashe Gatimu/Caroline Gatimu, Subaru Impreza

17:Pauline Sheghu/Linet Ayuko, Subaru Impreza

18:Jennifer Malik/Margaret Sungai, Subaru Impreza

19:Lisa Christofferson/Michelle Chao,, Subaru Impreza

Main WRC Safari Rally

1:Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (Belgium), Hyundai i20 Rally1 Hybrid

2:Elfyn Evans/Scot tMartin (Great Britain) Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid

3:Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (France), Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid

4:Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (Estonia), Hyundai i20 Rally1 Hybrid

5:Esapekka Lappi/ Janne Ferm (Finland), Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid

6:Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston (Japan/Ireland), Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid

7:Kalle Rovanpera/ Jonne Halttunen (Finland), Toyota GR Yaris Rally 1 Hybrid)

8:Gregoire Munster/Loius Louka (Luxemborg/Belgium), Ford Puma Hybrid Rally 1

9:Jourdan Serderidis/Frededric Miclotte (Greece/Belgium), Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid

10:Oliver Solberg/Elliot Edmondson (Sweden/Great Britain), Skoda Fabia R5

11:Nicholas Ciamin/Yannick Roche (France), Hyundai i20 N

12:Gus Greensmith/Jonas Andersson (Great Britain/Sweden), Skoda Fabia RS

13:Kajetan Kajetanowicz/ MaciejSzcepaniak (Poland),Skoda Fabia RS

14:Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Kenya) Ford Fiesta

15:Charles Munster/Loic Dumont (Belgium/Luxemburg),Hyundai i20 N

16:Diego Dominguez/ Rogelio Panate (Paraguay/Spain)

17:Daniel Chwist/Kamil Hellier (Poland) Skoda Fabia RS

18:Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan(Kenya) Skoda Fabia

19:Samman Vohra/Alfir Khan (Kenya) Skoda Fabia Evo

20:Aakif Virani/Zahir Shah (Kenya) Skoda Fabia)

21:Miguel Diaz Aboitiz/Diego Sanjuan (Spain) Skoda Fabia Evo

22:Georgios Vasilakis/Thomas Krawszik (Greece/ Great Britain, Ford Fiesa MkII

23:Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (Kenya,) Ford Fiesta Rally3

24:Yasin Nasser/Ai Katumba (Uganda), Ford Fiesta MkII

25:Nikil Sachania/Deep Patel (Great Britain/Kenya), Mitsubishi Evo X

26:Minesh Rathod/Gordon Noble (Kenya/Great Britain) Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X

27:Andrew Muiruri/Edward Njoro (Kenya), Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X

28:Francesco Garosci/Daniele Bottallo (Italy) Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X