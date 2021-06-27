Safari Rally Stage 17: Ogier fastest and takes the lead

Evans beat his opening run by two seconds to consolidate 10th place and Fourmaux continued to push hard and extended his advantage over Greensmith to 4.7 seconds in the fight for fourth overall.

The Frenchman was 8.5 seconds faster than Evans and second quickest on the stage.

Ogier was quickest and managed to snatch the outright lead for the first time since the super special on Thursday afternoon.

British driver Gus Greensmith drives his Ford Fiesta WRC with Irish co-driver Chris Patterson during the SS17 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya at Loldia, Naivasha on June 27, 2021. Photo credit: Pool | WRC

He headed to the final special with an 8.3-second cushion over a stubborn Katsuta. Tänak was a distant third.

Up to five bonus points are on offer for drivers with the leading times.

Up next: The Wolf power stage, Hell's Gate 2, starts at 1318hrs.

STAGE FLASH

Date: Sunday, June 27th

Day: 3 Flash N°: 17

Special stage: Loldia 2 Distance: 11.33 km

Weather: Cool and overcast

Road conditions: Dry



Car 1. OGIER/INGRASSIA

Snatched the lead of the Safari Rally for the first time since the super special stage on

Thursday afternoon. The Frenchman sets the fastest time. He takes a lead of 8.3 seconds

into the final Wolf Power Stage.

Car 33. EVANS/MARTIN

Consolidated his 10th place with an opening time of 7min 47.3sec.

Car 8. TÄNAK/JÄRVEOJA

Safely through the penultimate stage in third place and takes a 22.9-second cushion over

Fourmaux into the Power Stage.

Car 16. FOURMAUX/JAMOUL

Another fast time by the Frenchman, who stops the clocks in 7min 38.8sec and tightens

his grip on fourth place to 4.7 seconds.