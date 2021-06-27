Safari Rally Stage 15: Neuville out, Katsuta leads under pressure from Ogier

STAGE FLASH



Date: Sunday, June 27th

Day: 3 Flash N°: 15

Special stage: Hell’s Gate 1 Distance: 5.63 km

Weather: Foggy with low cloud

Road conditions: Dry and dusty





The stage was shortened to 5.63km but the repeat as the Wolf Power Stage will run as per the original itinerary.



Car 1. OGIER/INGRASSIA

“That was the plan to try and fight for second place. Now that Thierry is out it is a fight for

the victory.”



Car 33. EVANS/MARTIN

Completed the stage in 3min 14.3sec. “Difficult to know. The gravel is really thick now as

if you have no power.”



Car 11. NEUVILLE/WYDAEGHE

Hyundai have confirmed the crew have retired with a broken rear damper after the

incident on SS14.



Car 8. TÄNAK/JÄRVEOJA

Back in third place…”No it’s not good..”



Car 69. ROVANPERÄ/HALTTUNEN

“The grip feel is close to zero there. There were a lot of loose stones. From the loose

sand a lot of rocks are digging up. We will need to see whether it is worth taking the risk

on the Power Stage.”



Car 18. KATSUTA/BARRITT

“It’s surprise but it is nothing. But still three stages. You see already this morning anything

can happen. This stage I did not push at all. One massive rock I could not avoid. I need to

be very careful.”



Car 6. SORDO/ROZADA

“We are modifying the finish line. The stage was really rough. I am so disappointed

with what has happened to Thierry now. It is really bad.”



Car 44. GREENSMITH/PATTERSON

“It’s hard to put into words this rally. One minute it’s fine and then it’s going end-over-end

– metaphorically!”



Car 16. FOURMAUX/JAMOUL

“There is a lot of sweeping. It was a short one this time. We will see now for the next part.”



Car 37. BERTELLI/SCATTOLIN

“This is very slippery now. We have to check the pace for the second part. It is quite

slippery. I am here to get to the finish.”



Car 24. RAI/STURROCK

“Definitely a dream come true. We just have to get it to the end now. This is for my

brother.”