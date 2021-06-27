Safari Rally Stage 15: Neuville out, Katsuta leads under pressure from Ogier

What you need to know:

  • Hyundai confirmed that Neuville would not be able to continue after breaking a rear damper on the previous stage
  • Evans was closing in on 10th overall and he carded the fastest time of 3min 14.3sec to move within seven seconds of Lorenzo Bertelli
  • Onkar Rai continued to lead in WRC3 and held seventh overall after Neuville's retirement

The first pass through Hell’s Gate was shortened to 5.63km by rally officials after regrading and repair work. Crews were then permitted to recce the repaired section for the subsequent Wolf Power Stage after the stage finish.

In the headlines

