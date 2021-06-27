Safari Rally Stage 15: Neuville out, Katsuta leads under pressure from Ogier
What you need to know:
The first pass through Hell’s Gate was shortened to 5.63km by rally officials after regrading and repair work. Crews were then permitted to recce the repaired section for the subsequent Wolf Power Stage after the stage finish.
Hyundai confirmed that Neuville would not be able to continue after breaking a rear damper on the previous stage. The Belgian’s demise lifted Katsuta into the outright lead, but he was running on a far from ideal tyre option and was coming under severe pressure from Ogier.
Evans was closing in on 10th overall and he carded the fastest time of 3min 14.3sec to move within seven seconds of Lorenzo Bertelli.
Fourmaux pinched another one-tenth of a second from Greensmith, who summed up his thoughts: “It’s hard to put into words this rally. One minute it’s fine and then it’s going end-over-end – metaphorically!”
Ogier continued to reel in Katsuta and his team-mate’s rally lead was reduced to 0.8 seconds heading to a single pass through the abrasive Malewa stage. But Katsuta led a WRC rally for the first time with three stages to go.
Onkar Rai continued to lead in WRC3 and held seventh overall after Neuville's retirement.
STAGE FLASH
Date: Sunday, June 27th
Day: 3 Flash N°: 15
Special stage: Hell’s Gate 1 Distance: 5.63 km
Weather: Foggy with low cloud
Road conditions: Dry and dusty
The stage was shortened to 5.63km but the repeat as the Wolf Power Stage will run as per the original itinerary.
Car 1. OGIER/INGRASSIA
“That was the plan to try and fight for second place. Now that Thierry is out it is a fight for
the victory.”
Car 33. EVANS/MARTIN
Completed the stage in 3min 14.3sec. “Difficult to know. The gravel is really thick now as
if you have no power.”
Car 11. NEUVILLE/WYDAEGHE
Hyundai have confirmed the crew have retired with a broken rear damper after the
incident on SS14.
Car 8. TÄNAK/JÄRVEOJA
Back in third place…”No it’s not good..”
Car 69. ROVANPERÄ/HALTTUNEN
“The grip feel is close to zero there. There were a lot of loose stones. From the loose
sand a lot of rocks are digging up. We will need to see whether it is worth taking the risk
on the Power Stage.”
Car 18. KATSUTA/BARRITT
“It’s surprise but it is nothing. But still three stages. You see already this morning anything
can happen. This stage I did not push at all. One massive rock I could not avoid. I need to
be very careful.”
Car 6. SORDO/ROZADA
“We are modifying the finish line. The stage was really rough. I am so disappointed
with what has happened to Thierry now. It is really bad.”
Car 44. GREENSMITH/PATTERSON
“It’s hard to put into words this rally. One minute it’s fine and then it’s going end-over-end
– metaphorically!”
Car 16. FOURMAUX/JAMOUL
“There is a lot of sweeping. It was a short one this time. We will see now for the next part.”
Car 37. BERTELLI/SCATTOLIN
“This is very slippery now. We have to check the pace for the second part. It is quite
slippery. I am here to get to the finish.”
Car 24. RAI/STURROCK
“Definitely a dream come true. We just have to get it to the end now. This is for my
brother.”