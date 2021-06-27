Safari Rally Stage 14: Ogier on a charge as Neuville hits trouble

Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta steers his Toyota Yaris WRC with British co-driver Daniel Barritt

Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta steers his Toyota Yaris WRC with British co-driver Daniel Barritt during the SS14 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya at Loldia, Naivasha on June 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | WRC

  • Sordo had been 20 minutes late leaving service because of a reported fuel pressure issue and then clocked in 10 minutes early to the stage start and lined up in third place behind Lorenzo Bertelli with 13min 20sec of additional time penalties to his name.
  • Fourmaux and Greensmith were separated by just 12 seconds at the start of the day and locked in a tussle for fifth place.

Evans was handed road-sweeping duties on the first pass through the 11.33km of the narrow and twisty Loldia stage and completed in 7min 49.4sec.

