Safari Rally Stage 16: Katsuta, Ogier joint top
What you need to know:
SS16 is complete here at Safari Rally Kenya.
Takamoto Katsuta and Sébastien Ogier are now joint leaders of the rally with just two stages remaining.
Ogier was the quickest of the pair on the Malewa test, but only by 0.8sec.
Adrien Fourmaux claimed his first ever WRC stage win. The Frenchman moved ahead of team-mate Gus Greensmith by doing so, and now holds fourth.