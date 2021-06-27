Safari Rally Stage 16: Katsuta, Ogier joint top

Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta steers his Toyota Yaris at Malewa SS16 stage

Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta steers his Toyota Yaris WRC with British co-driver Daniel Barritt during the SS16 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya at Malewa, Naivasha on June 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | WRC

By  WRC Safari Rally

What you need to know:

  • Ogier was the quickest of the pair on the Malewa test, but only by 0.8sec
  • Adrien Fourmaux claimed his first ever WRC stage win
  • The Frenchman moved ahead of team-mate Gus Greensmith by doing so, and now holds fourth

SS16 is complete here at Safari Rally Kenya.

