Safari Rally fever rises as Neuville top in Spain

Thierry Neuville

Thierry Neuville of Belgium steers his Hyundai I20 Coupe car assisted by his compatriot Martijn Wydaeghe on the second day of the Catalonia 2021 FIA World Rally Championship on October 16, 2021 in La Juncosa del Montmell, near Salou.

Photo credit: Pau Barrena | AFP

By  Abdul Sidi  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Parliament’s sports committee backs Kenya round
  • Spanish Rally as Ogier loses ground
  • Belgian dominates Spanish Rally as Ogier loses ground, title fight stays open

Excitement is already building up in Kenyan rallying circles after Friday’s announcement of June dates for the 2022 WRC Safari Rally.

