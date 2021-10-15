Date set for 2022 WRC Safari Rally as Kiwis join fray

Kenyan driver Onkar Rai (left) poses for a photograph with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) after winning the WRC 3 division of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Hell’s Gate at Lake Naivasha, Kenya, on June 27, 2021.
 


 

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  WRC Safari Rally

WRC Safari Rally

What you need to know:

  • New Zealand’s flowing North Island gravel roads near Auckland will feature for the first time since 2009 as the WRC celebrates its 50th season.
  • The Land of the Long White Cloud’s 32nd WRC appearance, round 11 of the year, will take place on 29 September - 2 October.

Munich

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.