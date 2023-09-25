Rich menu at next month’s KMSC Rally

In order to attract a higher number of entries, the Kenya Motor Sports Club (KMSC) has included the Clubman Rally Championship category in its next event on October 7 and 8.

John Kamau, the Clerk of the Course for the KMSC’s round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC), said they want to try and make future events more attractive.

“I will also be running a Clubman round in my event though they will only cover 50 percent of the original route.

“While the rest of the rally cars will be allowed, the RC2 cars will be prohibited from doing this event. Also there will be no limitation to driver experience. I hope this will increase the number of entries,” Kamau told Nation Sport.

“The entry fees for the main class will be Sh25,000 while entry fees for the CRC event will be Sh10,000. Though tracking fee is mandatory for every car, I am negotiating with the tracking people for a reduced fee and you will be advised by Bulletin once I have a figure,” he added.

The newly-elected Chairman of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation, Maina Muturi, is working closely with interested parties to make motorsport more attractive.

Mwaura Njoroge, the General Manager of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation, said he was working with the new chairman to improve the quality of the sport. “There is a lot Maina Muturi is doing like attracting new sponsorship deals, government partnerships and many other things,” Mwaura said.

This year’s Kenya Motor Sports Club rally will be sponsored by KCB Bank Kenya.

There will be a total of five competitive stages, two of which will be done twice.

The total distance will be 216.12 kilometres of which the competitive distance will be 161.68 kilometres and transport section will cover 54.68 kilometres.

The longest stage will be 60.43 kilometres long while the shortest will be 20.29 kilometres.

The Power Stage will be the shorter stage and will run at the end of the rally which will be run on closed public roads.

The Ford Fiesta of Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan of Kenya won the 2023 Rwanda Rally over the weekend.

Jas Mangat of Uganda finished second in the 2023 African Rally Championship (ARC) series round in a Hyundai 120.

Hamza Anwar and Din Adan, also from Kenya, placed third in a Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX.

Three drivers stand an outside chance of clinching the2023 ARC title.

Yasin Nasser leads the table with 93 points followed by Karan Patel (90) and Jas Mangat (87) respectively.