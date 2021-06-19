Birthday boy Rehan Shah looking for spectacular finish on home soil

What you need to know:

  • Rehan will not only be seeking a respectable finish in the Safari Rally but he will also be out to celebrate his birthday in style
  • Rehan was born on June 16, 1973, and was inspired to become a rally driver in the 1970s and 80s by his father Wali Mohammed who is a retired rally driver
  • He won the autocross championship in 2016/2017 and has featured in four Kenya National Rally Championship events in preparation for the Safari Rally

Veteran rally driver Rehan Shah will be out to kill two birds using a single stone when he competes in the 2021 World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

