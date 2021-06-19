Birthday boy Rehan Shah looking for spectacular finish on home soil

Veteran rally driver Rehan Shah will be out to kill two birds using a single stone when he competes in the 2021 World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

Rehan will not only be seeking a respectable finish in the Safari Rally but he will also be out to celebrate his birthday in style when Kenya hosts the World Rally Championship event for the first time in 19 years.

"I want to crown my first ever participation in the WRC in style with the best finish on the podium. June is a special month for me as I celebrate my birthday on June 16," he said on Saturday.

He added: "What a special coincidence! It's so fantastic that the World Rally Championship is returning to Kenya after 19 years and will be held in the same month I will celebrate my birthday. I hope to have a fantastic celebration! Rally is my biggest hobby that makes me happy."

Inspired by his father

Rehan was born on June 16, 1973, and was inspired to become a rally driver in the 1970s and 80s by his father Wali Mohammed who is a retired rally driver.

"I discovered my talent for driving quickly and safely from my dad. He inspired me with the amazing things he could make a car do on difficult terrain. After a few years, I was driving so well that I dreamt of one day featuring in the local rally championship," Rehan, 49, who will drive Subaru N10 navigated by Harshil Limbani in the June 24-27 event, said.

"We have worked tirelessly on our machine. We have tuned it to face the tough terrain and hopefully, it will stand the test of time," Rehan, who trains at Stone Athi in Athi River and at Jamhuri Park in Nairobi, added.

He won the autocross championship in 2016/2017 and has featured in four Kenya National Rally Championship events in preparation for the Safari Rally.

He said he is aware of the harsh terrain in Naivasha where his attempt to finish the 2017 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) Safari Rally came a cropper after he rolled several times.

"The Naivasha terrain is unforgiving. The last time I did a race there with Mitsubishi Evolution 9, I rolled. It's tough terrain. It has a rocky section with sharp corners and anything can happen," he said.

Lofty ambitions

However, he is confident of conquering the WRC in his Group 'N' category.

"With the many years I have been doing autocross, I have perfected my practice and I'm confident that I will give a good account of myself come June 24."

In 2016 he won the Buggy Racing championship and in 2017 he repeated the feat by beating established racers like Azar Anwar in the autocross.

He is a great admirer of former ace Finish rally driver Tommi Antero Mäkinen and former Italian rally giant Sandro Munari. Locally, Ian Duncan inspires him.

He is sponsored by betting company Betika.