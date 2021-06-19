Chana brothers out to upset the big boys

While the focus will be on the top World Rally Championship (WRC) contenders, local drivers have stepped up their preparations for the 2021 Safari Rally, hoping to upset the big boys when Kenya hosts the WRC event in less than two weeks.

Jasmeet Chana, navigated by his elder brother Ravi Chana in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution10 car, is confident of a good performance in the June 24-27 Safari Rally.

“We are almost through with our preparations. Our car has already been tested, and we are happy with the performance. It has been quite a task to get things in order for the big Safari Rally. We are driving a Group N Mitsubishi Evo10,’’ Jasmeet told Nation Sport in Nairobi last week.

Jasmeet added: “We are really thankful to our sponsors, Identisys Limited, CRS Racing and now we have Jaguar Petroleum on board. I thank them for supporting us for this round of the World Rally Championship series.”

Jasmeet, a former champion in Kenya National Rally Championship 2WD, Division One, Division Two, Division Three, and S class said he was grateful for the sponsorship of Jaguar Petroleum, saying he is now focused on the race.

Jameet is also the 2019 Group N champion.

The Chana crew is among the 58 entries for Kenya's major round of the 2021 World Rally Championship that will be returning to the global series after 19-year absence.

Crew grateful for sponsorships

“I am happy with the support of my sponsors. It makes a lot of difference when you know you can drive at 100 percent potential without having to worry about budget constraints. Driving becomes a lot better when you are not bothered by monetary issues," said Jasmeet.

He has contested the Safari Rally since 2007, and won the 2WD class in 2009 in a VW Golf car. His best finish in the Safari Rally is seventh overall. His best score in the Kenya National Rally Championship is finishing third overall in the 2015 Kenya Motor Sports Club Rally.

The 42-year-old reckons the rally terrain will inform his tactics on the day.

“I always drive at a calculated rally depending on the terrain and the situation at hand, but for sure I will keep a good speed and respect the Safari Rally.”

The Chana brothers have won most of the categories in the KNRC series but Jasmeet reckons one does not have to win everything to be at the top. His strategy is to have a steady and calculated race. He plans to race in the East African Classic Safari Rally in Datsun PA10 car.