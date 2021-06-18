Final push to ready WRC Safari Rally facilities

Joe Okudo.

Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo (centre) with Sports Kenya Chairman Fred Muteti (left) and WRC Safari Rally Steering Committee member Jas Rai inspect the WRC Safari Rally Service Park in Naivasha on June 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • High-level government team happy with progress
  • At hand to take the team through the tour was the Safari Rally chief executive officer Phineas Kimathi who made certain that the delegation was well briefed on the progress of the works.

A high-powered government delegation on Friday inspected the ongoing works at Naivasha’s Word Rally Championship Safari Rally Service Park, confident that preparations for next week’s competition will be ready in time.

