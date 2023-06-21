Rally driver Neuville to support Eliud Kipchoge Foundation

World Rally Championship (WRC) driver Belgian Thierry Neuville will this year support Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge's Foundation initiative.

Neuville is in the country for this year’s WRC Safari Rally starting Thursday.

“For Safari Rally Kenya I‘m honoured to team up with Eliud Kipchoge and the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation for the environment and education,” said Neuville on his Twitter handle.

Neuville noted that through his foundation, Kipchoge is sponsoring school fees to give more children access to education and he is building libraries.

For Safari Rally Kenya I‘m honoured to team up with @EliudKipchoge and the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation for the environment and education.



Through his foundation, Eliud is sponsoring school fees to give more children access to education and he is building libraries.



The… pic.twitter.com/0bYj8sgZY3 — Thierry Neuville (@thierryneuville) June 20, 2023

“The foundation also focuses on conservation by bringing back to life destroyed forests as well as promoting production of good fruits and vegetables across Kenyan farms,” noted Neuville.

He said that Kipchoge wants to conserve the environment for the next generation where he recently adopted 130 acres of Kaptagat forest, Elgeyo Marakwet, which is close to his training camp.

“I’m happy if I can help on these beautiful projects,” said Neuville, who has during his career, finished second in the WRC drivers' championship five times (2013, 2016–2019).

Neuville helped Hyundai win their first manufacturers' title in 2019, as well as repeating the feat in 2020.