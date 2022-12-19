Rally driver Asad 'Kalulu' Khan buried at Kariokor Cemetery

Rally driver Asad “Kalulu”Khan was buried Monday at the Kariokor Cemetery in Nairobi.

Asad, who died on Sunday, had been fighting for his life at the Intensive Care Unit at Avenue Hospital, Nairobi, following a domestic spat in which he was injured.

His girlfriend Maxine Wahome was arrested and released on bail.

The burial was attended by rally fans and members of the motorsports fraternity.

The Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) mourned Asad in a press statement, saying:“KMSF wishes to convey our profound shock following the death of Asad Khan, fondly known as Kalulu in the rally fraternity.”

“Asad was a seasoned rally driver with many accolades to his name. KMSF wishes to convey condolences to the family and friends at this very difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

“I am totally upset and devastated after losing my brother. Today is a day I would not like to remember. But we pray to Allah to rest his soul in peace. I thank all the people who have supported us directly or indirectly,” his brother Adil Khan told Nation Sport.

Asad was at the height of his rallying career. His participation in a Subaru Legacy was always the highlight of his competition.

The Khans ran a mechanical workshop and also headed a team of mechanics as members of the service crew for the Young FIA Team that participated in several events across the continent this year.

One of the leading Abdul Sidi Rally Advisor (Asra) students, Riyaz Ismail, expressed his sadness at Khan’s demise.

“My first Clubman Rally Championship (CRC) win in 2013 on Mother’s Day was with him. He also gave me my first ever drive in a 4WD car in his iconic Legacy, then later my sister Nehreen was his navigator,” Ismail told Nation.

“That day, he called my mum to join us on the podium. What a guy. RIP Kalulu you’ll be fondly remembered and missed,” he said. Former top female Safari Rally driver, Ann Teith said she was shocked to learn about Kalulu’s death.