Rally driver Asad Khan dies

Rally driver Asad Khan has passed on at Avenue Hospital, his brother Adil has confirmed.

Asad, who died on Sunday, was fighting for his life at the High Dependency Unit at the Avenue Hospital in Nairobi following a domestic spat which led to his girlfriend, a rally star, arrested.

“Yes my brother Asad has finally left us. We had been at his bedside ever since he was admitted in the hospital with stab wounds. It is really sad,” Adil told Nation Sport. on Sunday.

Adil had said his brother lost a lot of blood after the brutal assault last Monday.

According to Adil, his brother was injured by Maxine Wahome on Jamhuri Day after she allegedly returned home drunk from a dinner party she had attended on the night of December 11.