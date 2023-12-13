Rally ace Karan Patel wins another award

Rally driver Karan Patel is a happy man after following in the footsteps of Kenyan greats Shekhar Mehta, David Horsey, Jaspreet Singh Chatthe, Don Smith, Manvir Baryan and Carl Tundo, who won the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) in their days.

Karan said it was a dream come true.

"Winning the FIA African Rally Championship is the realisation of a lifelong dream. It's an honour to be mentioned alongside the legends of Kenyan rallying and also winning my second Sports Personality of the Month award. Tauseef and I put in tireless effort to reach this milestone, and I am immensely grateful for the unwavering support we have received," said Patel after he clinched the coveted LG/SJAK Sports Personality of the Month award for the second time, emerging the best in November.

The Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineer got an LG washing machine valued at Sh101,000.

He wrapped the 2023 ARC season with 144 points, ahead of closest challengers Jas Mangat (141) and Yassin Nasser (110) from Uganda after securing victories at Equator Rally (Kenya), Burundi, Mountain Gorilla Rally (Rwanda) and Sarago Rally (Zambia), finished second behind Mangat in Tanzania last month.

It marked Karan's second LG/SJAK award, following his first in October 2022, the same year he clinched his maiden Kenya National Rally Championship title. Karan came second overall in ARC last year behind Zambian Leroy Gomes.

Karan beat several other nominees in other disciplines, including Kenya’s top-ranked amateur golfer Michael Karanga of Kiambu Golf Club and 58-year-old athlete Priscillah Biwott, who won a gold medal in the women's 5000m at the 14th Africa Masters Athletics Championships in Pretoria, South Africa.

Karanga made it to the nomination list for breaking a 23-year-old course record as he won the prestigious Manchester Salver tournament at the Eldoret Golf Club. In the same month, Karanga finished second while playing against 30 professional golfers and 40 amateurs at a Pro-Am competition at Kiambu Golf Club.

Behind the veneer of calm and assuredness displayed by Karan and his partner Tauseef Khan throughout the 2023 ARC season lay an undercurrent of excitement that erupted into a joyous stream during the prize-giving ceremony in Sao Hill Mafinga in Iringa, Tanzania, where the dust finally settled on continental series.

The 2023 FIA ARC season unfolded across a seven-round calendar, spanning seven countries, showcasing the resilience of the rallying community after two tumultuous years marked by disruptions caused by the global health pandemic.

LG Electronics EA Marketing Director Changh-Yun Kim congratulated Karan for his success. “SJAK has always been a fantastic partner, and we are very pleased to be rewarding excellence across all sports in the country. We look forward to further developing our relationship with the sports scribes in whipping up the enthusiasm of our distinguished sportsmen and women across all corners of the country," he said.