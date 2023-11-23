Iten Pastor rewarded with 55" TV for supporting marathon runners

A Kiswahili saying goes “tenda wema, nenda zako” which in English translates to "do good and go your way".

This statement applies to Pastor Elizabeth Jepchirchir Kiprono of Christian Church Family in Iten, who has been passionately cheering and encouraging random athletes to continue working hard.

On Thursday, her exploits were finally rewarded as she received a new 55’ smart television from LG Electronics Company in partnership with Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK).

An emotional Jepchirchir narrated how she postponed going to church and went to cheer on athletes during the Iten International Marathon in Elgeyo Marakwet County two weeks ago.

Jepchirchir, who used to operate a small kiosk along the Iten -Nyaru road, couldn’t hide her joy after she received the television set, saying that she will be able to follow all races from the comfort of her living room.

“I’m overwhelmed today for what the sports journalists and LG have done to me. As a family we shall be able to watch the races live because I have been cheering athletes for many years,” said Jepchirchir.

She said the TV will also motivate her children to work hard both in school and sports. Jepchirchir was photographed by Nation Sport's photojournalist Jared Nyataya urging the leading athlete Luka Kiprop not to give up, and he eventually went on to win the second edition of the race.

Jepchirchir, who used to compete while still in school, said that she loves athletics and her joy is to see athletes shine.

“I always cheer for athletes even when they are doing their long runs along the road. Sometimes I even accompany them and motivate them to work hard and now I will be able to watch them when they compete,” she added.

The 2016 Tokyo Marathon champion Helah Kiprop said she was touched after reading Jepchirchir's story and rewarded her with running shoes.

“I saw the pictures of her running at the marathon and I was really touched. She was wearing open shoes but I believe she needs better shoes and I will be rewarding her with that. She is a motivation to the upcoming generation and we as a running fraternity need to follow in her footsteps,” said Kiprop.

SJAK president James Waindi said they were excited to make Jepchirchir’s dream come true and promised more similar CSR activities.

“It’s always exciting to give back to the community and we have rewarded several outstanding athletes this year and it always feels great to reward a staunch supporter like Jepchirchir who will now be able to watch even foreign races from the comfort of her home,” said Waindi.

LG Electronics EA Managing Director Dongwon Lee lauded Jepchirchir for her actions urging her to continue with her passion of motivating athletes.