Newbies Chepkorir, Kiprop shine in Iten International Marathon

Newcomers Naomi Chepkorir and Luke Kiprop were on Sunday crowned winners of the 2nd edition of the Iten International Marathon in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Chepkorir, who trains in Kaptagat, ran a brilliant race that saw her break from the leading pack at the 25km mark and lead all the way to the finish line clocking 2:32:36 ahead of Lina Kaino (2:34:27) and Caroline Kimosop (2:36:36) who were in second and third positions respectively.

She dedicated the win to her father, John Tuwei and her husband Ismael Siele, a former athlete who have been of great help in her running career.

Chepkorir, who hails from Narok County, said she wanted to taste the waters and see how she would perform.

“It was a good race, though it was windy but I must admit that the training I have been doing in Kaptagat was a good boost for me today. I wanted to compete at home and for the love of athletics, I wanted to see how I will run,” said Chepkorir, who has always been inspired by former world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei.

Her target is to make the elite list of the Boston Marathon and run 2:18:00 in the future.

In the men’s category, Kibet won in 2:13:19 ahead of Charles Kimeli who crossed the line in 2:14:26 with Edwin Yator finishing third in 2:14:45.

Kibet, who trains with world 10,000m silver medalist Daniel Simiu, said he was encouraged by his coach Erick Kogo.

“We have been doing some long runs up to the 35km mark and when the race came up, my coach asked me if I could try and I decided to give it a shot. It was a good one and it has inspired me to continue training well because I believe I have a future in athletics,” said Kibet.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, who graced the event, said that the government is keen on creating talent centres and nurturing talent.

“Our target at the ministry and the government is to monetize talent and that is why from next year we shall be able to support the marathon because those who win will go back home with cash,” said Namwamba.

He also said that plans are in place to complete the Kamariny Stadium.